Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Okta worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,803,227 shares of the company's stock worth $1,815,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,977 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Okta by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,370 shares of the company's stock worth $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 161,069 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Okta by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 52,597 shares of the company's stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,635,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,082,000 after buying an additional 179,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director David Schellhase bought 3,712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,412.48. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,412.48. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 23,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,812,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $339,475.56. The trade was a 84.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,384 shares of company stock worth $5,413,148. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company's stock.

Key Okta News

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Okta’s AI security initiatives, including securing AI agents and non-human identities, are drawing fresh investor interest and could strengthen its competitive position. Okta (OKTA) Valuation Check As AI Agent Security Push Draws Fresh Investor Attention

Recent coverage says Okta’s AI security initiatives, including securing AI agents and non-human identities, are drawing fresh investor interest and could strengthen its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Another article highlighted Okta’s effort to make its identity platform a key layer for enterprise AI-agent security, reinforcing the bullish AI narrative. Is Okta (OKTA) Quietly Turning AI Agent Security Into Its Core Competitive Edge?

Another article highlighted Okta’s effort to make its identity platform a key layer for enterprise AI-agent security, reinforcing the bullish AI narrative. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage noted Okta is targeting roughly 9% FY2027 growth as AI security gains traction, which may reassure investors about the company’s longer-term revenue path. Okta targets 9% FY 2027 growth as AI security gains traction

Media coverage noted Okta is targeting roughly 9% FY2027 growth as AI security gains traction, which may reassure investors about the company’s longer-term revenue path. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Larissa Schwartz sold shares in two pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions, but the sales were disclosed as part of a planned trading program and do not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals.

Insider Larissa Schwartz sold shares in two pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions, but the sales were disclosed as part of a planned trading program and do not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed Okta’s Salesforce integration and broader enterprise identity strategy, which may be viewed as strategic but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst. Okta-Salesforce integration highlights shift in enterprise identity strategy

One article discussed Okta’s Salesforce integration and broader enterprise identity strategy, which may be viewed as strategic but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The insider stock sales may create some overhang for traders, even though they were pre-planned and relatively small compared with the insider’s remaining holdings.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $83.90 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Okta had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Okta's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Okta from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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