Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 10,895 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,994 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.15% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,151 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,192,000 after acquiring an additional 809,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1%

BJ opened at $92.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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