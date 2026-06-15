Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $511.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

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