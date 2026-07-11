Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,541 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 7.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $114,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,704,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,782 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock worth $11,967,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.17. 6,533,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,110. The company's 50 day moving average price is $237.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.05. The company has a market cap of $619.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $154.80 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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