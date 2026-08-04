Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Free Report) by 212.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,449 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,662 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $453,178.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,870,385.92. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $203,986.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,646,140.70. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,219 shares of company stock worth $715,976. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC stock opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.93 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Nicolet Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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