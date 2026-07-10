NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767,805 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 148,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NIKE worth $146,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ANB Bank now owns 25,451 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. CICC Research downgraded shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,453,681.94. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.NIKE's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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