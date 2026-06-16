Niles Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,612 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. NVIDIA makes up 7.0% of Niles Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Reuters article

NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. CNBC article

The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from a broader semiconductor and tech rally, with chip stocks and AI names trading strongly after improved market sentiment and reports of easing geopolitical tensions. 247WallSt article

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average is $191.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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