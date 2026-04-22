Ninety One North America Inc. Has $57.58 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,252 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $241.08 and its 200-day moving average is $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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