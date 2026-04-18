Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,366 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 4.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $113,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $157.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

More Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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