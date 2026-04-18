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Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Elevance Health logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Ninety One North America bought a new position of 5,137 shares in Elevance Health in Q4 valued at approximately $1.80 million, and institutional investors now own about 89.24% of the company's stock.
  • Elevance beat Q4 EPS estimates with $3.33 versus a $3.10 consensus while revenue came in at $49.31 billion (up 9.6% year-over-year), and management provided FY 2026 guidance.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.72 (annualized $6.88, ~2.1% yield), and analysts' consensus rating is a Hold with an average target price of about $383.57.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 9,258 shares of the company's stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $323.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $432.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $332.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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