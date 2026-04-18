Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 9,594 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,602 shares of the game software company's stock after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 2.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $67,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,869 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $926,194,000 after acquiring an additional 374,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,314,962 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $870,328,000 after acquiring an additional 202,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,069,543 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $619,127,000 after acquiring an additional 638,667 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,988,359 shares of the game software company's stock worth $398,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,470. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,810.30. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.04 and a 1 year high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average is $202.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

See Also

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