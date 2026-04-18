Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,043 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 2,944 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

GM stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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