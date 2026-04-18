Ninety One North America Inc. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 483,215 shares of company stock valued at $35,353,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOOD. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $124.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More.

SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More.

Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More.

Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More.

Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider stock sales disclosed — CFO Shiv Verma and insider Steven M. Quirk sold sizable blocks on April 15; both trades were reported as executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which mutes the governance concern but can still create short-term selling pressure and negative headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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