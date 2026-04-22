Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Buys 58,999 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,769 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,999 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $544.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $241.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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