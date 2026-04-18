Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 109,561 TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,578,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 384,040 shares of the company's stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company's stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.13.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business had revenue of $45.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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