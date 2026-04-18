Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $14.18 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,899 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.6% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 110 shares of the software company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.10 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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