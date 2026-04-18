Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Has $7.60 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,454 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 50,710 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $434,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $330,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,744 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,860,710 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $219,095,000 after purchasing an additional 736,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,447,917 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $195,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,791,581 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $158,422,000 after purchasing an additional 550,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,647,942.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,176 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,835.20. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $7,026,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,448 shares in the company, valued at $95,795,856.48. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 353,611 shares of company stock worth $25,182,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fuel relief from Strait of Hormuz comments — Iran said the Strait of Hormuz will remain open, triggering a steep drop in crude (WTI and Brent) and easing near‑term jet‑fuel cost pressure for airlines, which lifted Delta shares. Read More.

Fuel relief from Strait of Hormuz comments — Iran said the Strait of Hormuz will remain open, triggering a steep drop in crude (WTI and Brent) and easing near‑term jet‑fuel cost pressure for airlines, which lifted Delta shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets after Q1 — Several brokers have raised price targets and maintained buy ratings following Delta’s better‑than‑expected Q1 results and favorable commentary on premium and loyalty revenue, supporting upside sentiment. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets after Q1 — Several brokers have raised price targets and maintained buy ratings following Delta’s better‑than‑expected Q1 results and favorable commentary on premium and loyalty revenue, supporting upside sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moves rating to Hold — Zacks upgraded DAL from "strong sell" to "hold," which is mild support but not a strong buy signal. Read More.

Zacks moves rating to Hold — Zacks upgraded DAL from "strong sell" to "hold," which is mild support but not a strong buy signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A chatter — Ongoing discussion about consolidation among U.S. carriers (United/American rumors) can rotate investor flows across names; Delta may benefit as a standalone leader but the direct impact is indirect. Read More.

Industry M&A chatter — Ongoing discussion about consolidation among U.S. carriers (United/American rumors) can rotate investor flows across names; Delta may benefit as a standalone leader but the direct impact is indirect. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — EVP John Laughter sold ~15,000 shares (SEC filing), which can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Read More.

Insider selling disclosed — EVP John Laughter sold ~15,000 shares (SEC filing), which can spook some investors even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector risk from Spirit distress — Reports of rising bankruptcy/liquidation risk at Spirit Airlines are weighing on sector sentiment and could create volatility for peers, including Delta. Read More.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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