Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Purchases 3,586 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $558.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $442.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $425.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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