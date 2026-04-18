Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 42,558 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,318 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 42,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $35,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company's stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the software company's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the software company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $244.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

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