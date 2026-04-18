Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stake in AECOM $ACM

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,712 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 25,886 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.00% of AECOM worth $123,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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AECOM Stock Up 1.0%

AECOM stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.41 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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