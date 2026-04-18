Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,276 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Robinhood Markets worth $122,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More.

SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More.

Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More.

Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More.

Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider stock sales disclosed — CFO Shiv Verma and insider Steven M. Quirk sold sizable blocks on April 15; both trades were reported as executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which mutes the governance concern but can still create short-term selling pressure and negative headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.5%

HOOD opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 442,849 shares in the company, valued at $30,933,002.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 18,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,719.10. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,215 shares of company stock valued at $35,353,762. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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