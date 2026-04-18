Ninety One UK Ltd Has $101.27 Million Stock Holdings in XP Inc. $XP

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,186,576 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 533,952 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.15% of XP worth $101,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XP. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in XP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,614,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in XP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,639,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in XP by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,288,191 shares of the company's stock worth $230,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240,306 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XP by 1,433.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336,183 shares of the company's stock worth $67,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in XP by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,962,039 shares of the company's stock worth $205,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,919 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XP alerts: Sign Up

XP Stock Down 0.1%

XP stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. XP had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $806.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XP Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XP in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on XP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of XP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XP

XP Company Profile

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XP wasn't on the list.

While XP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here