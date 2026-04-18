Ninety One UK Ltd Has $131.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,853,707 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 653,851 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of NU worth $131,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,958,842 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,104,421 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NU by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,488 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

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