Ninety One UK Ltd Has $1.41 Billion Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,810,748 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.28% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,409,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company's stock worth $4,568,313,000 after purchasing an additional 835,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,606,431,000 after acquiring an additional 532,790 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,137,651 shares of the company's stock worth $1,879,718,000 after acquiring an additional 690,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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