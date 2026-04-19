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Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. $MICC

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Magnum Ice Cream logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position of 486,802 shares in The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V., valued at about $7.71 million and representing roughly 0.08% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative overall — MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Reduce (one Buy, one Hold, three Sell), with recent downgrades from Goldman Sachs, Zacks and Weiss Ratings.
  • Shares opened at $14.55, trading in a one‑year range of $13.96–$19.93, with a 50‑day moving average of $15.47.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 486,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Magnum Ice Cream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MICC. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Magnum Ice Cream in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Magnum Ice Cream to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magnum Ice Cream from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Magnum Ice Cream from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Magnum Ice Cream from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnum Ice Cream has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnum Ice Cream

Magnum Ice Cream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MICC opened at $14.55 on Friday. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.47.

Magnum Ice Cream Profile

(Free Report)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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