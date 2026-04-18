Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 155,279 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 144.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,060 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in Prologis were worth $33,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6,069.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $279,788,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $417,411,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.74. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $145.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 120.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Trending Headlines about Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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