Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 40,958 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,501 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.09% of Humana worth $28,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Humana by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,151,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $707,670,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,460 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $531,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Humana by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $446,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,989 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $324,870,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

More Humana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Humana secured a $30 million settlement from Lupin’s U.S. unit over an antitrust claim, a cash recovery that removes litigation uncertainty and modestly improves near-term cash/earnings visibility. Article Title

Humana secured a $30 million settlement from Lupin’s U.S. unit over an antitrust claim, a cash recovery that removes litigation uncertainty and modestly improves near-term cash/earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Humana announced a quarterly dividend of $0.885 per share (record June 26, paid July 31), which supports yield-focused investors and signals board confidence in cash generation. Dividend Announcement

Humana announced a quarterly dividend of $0.885 per share (record June 26, paid July 31), which supports yield-focused investors and signals board confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer discussed Humana’s business on CNBC/linked coverage, increasing retail investor attention — media mentions can boost trading volume and momentum but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Jim Cramer discussed Humana’s business on CNBC/linked coverage, increasing retail investor attention — media mentions can boost trading volume and momentum but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply downgraded Humana from “Hold” to “Strong Sell” and trimmed multiple near- and multi‑year EPS estimates (Q1 2026, FY2026–FY2028 and several 2027 quarters). The downgrade and the handful of small estimate cuts increase selling pressure and signal analyst concerns about near-term profitability. Zacks Research

Zacks Research sharply downgraded Humana from “Hold” to “Strong Sell” and trimmed multiple near- and multi‑year EPS estimates (Q1 2026, FY2026–FY2028 and several 2027 quarters). The downgrade and the handful of small estimate cuts increase selling pressure and signal analyst concerns about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Humana disclosed a data breach affecting customers in Texas and five other states — this raises potential customer, regulatory and remediation costs and could create reputational headwinds. Data Breach Article

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on Humana and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Humana from $340.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $222.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $205.09 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $181.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Humana's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here