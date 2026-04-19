Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348,698 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Harmony Gold Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,169 shares of the mining company's stock worth $105,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,879,407 shares of the mining company's stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 509,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,745,171 shares of the mining company's stock worth $49,825,000 after acquiring an additional 476,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310,677 shares of the mining company's stock worth $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 528,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company's stock.

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Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Harmony Gold Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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