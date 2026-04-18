Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 764,928 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 764,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,445,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,241 shares of the company's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. The trade was a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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