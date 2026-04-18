Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 266,657 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737,024 shares of the company's stock after selling 266,657 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.98% of Okta worth $150,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 853.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 122.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 23,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,812,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 4,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,475.56. This represents a 84.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 6,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $508,565.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,372,293.75. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,889 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Okta from a "neutral" rating to a "negative" rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Okta to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Okta from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OKTA opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Okta had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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