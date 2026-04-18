Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 304,610 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,641,297 shares of the software company's stock after selling 304,610 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.19% of Autodesk worth $1,373,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,275.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 110 shares of the software company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $242.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.00. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.10 and a 12 month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Arete Research cut their price objective on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.25.

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Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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