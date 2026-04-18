Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 915,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,578,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 384,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,719,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Zacks Research raised TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised TotalEnergies to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.54.

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TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of TTE opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.13. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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