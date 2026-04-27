Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 47,140 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Flowserve worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Flowserve Trading Up 0.2%

FLS opened at $83.38 on Monday. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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