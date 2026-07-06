NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 175.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,966 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in NiSource were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in NiSource by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,587.48. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here