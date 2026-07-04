Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 25,908 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,468 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $77.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $130.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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