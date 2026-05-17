Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 2,006 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp's holdings in Linde were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $30,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $506.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.41. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $521.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $540.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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