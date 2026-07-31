Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782,238 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.25% of Nomad Foods worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nomad Foods alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3,231.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,332 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nomad Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOMD

Insider Activity at Nomad Foods

In other news, CFO Ruben Baldew acquired 14,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $143,038.01. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 338,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,290,544.22. This represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Brisby acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 676,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,813.26. This represents a 28.47% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 264,731 shares of company stock worth $2,524,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.27% of the company's stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.00 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.43%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nomad Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nomad Foods wasn't on the list.

While Nomad Foods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here