Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,760 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $41,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,825,837 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $6,012,836,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,710,549 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,803,630,000 after buying an additional 379,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878,029 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,401,797,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,701,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,019,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $871,646,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Norfolk Southern from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $351.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $308.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $363.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $348.00.

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Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $333.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $358.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is 46.08%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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