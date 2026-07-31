Norris Financial Group LLC Invests $2.56 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,063 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 121.93%.

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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