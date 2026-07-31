Norris Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,795 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Celestica from $441.00 to $430.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $437.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $353.90 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.23 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $361.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 7.16%.The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Celestica's revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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