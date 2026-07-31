Norris Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,908 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after purchasing an additional 637,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,959,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,988,491,000 after buying an additional 480,223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,738,756,000 after buying an additional 946,824 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.83.

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Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raises earnings estimate and maintains bullish rating: Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Scotiabank raises Newmont earnings estimate

Scotiabank lifted its FY2026 earnings-per-share forecast for Newmont to $8.83 from $8.80, kept a “Sector Outperform” rating, and retained a $147 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforces the view that Newmont’s production portfolio and gold exposure can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying signals bullish positioning: Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Investors buy high volume of Newmont call options

Investors purchased 37,951 Newmont call options on Wednesday, approximately 71% above typical daily volume. While options activity does not guarantee future performance, the unusually high call volume suggests increased speculative or hedging demand for an upside move. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont versus Equinox comparison highlights competing investment factors: Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. NEM versus EQX comparison

Both Newmont (NEM) and Equinox Gold (EQX) are described as having growth pipelines, strong balance sheets, and shareholder-return potential. Differences in valuation, expected production growth, and expansion plans mean the comparison is relevant to investors, but it does not provide a direct new catalyst for NEM. Neutral Sentiment: Executive stock awards and ownership disclosures: Several Newmont executives, including the chief technical officer and chief operating officer, reported stock awards or changes in holdings. These routine filings may align management with shareholders, but they do not represent open-market purchases or materially change the company’s fundamentals. Newmont executive stock filings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,882 shares of company stock worth $1,001,952. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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