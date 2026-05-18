North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 27,890 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,890 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,922,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of North Dakota State Investment Board's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

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Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

Mastercard stock opened at $493.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.31. The company has a market cap of $435.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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