North Dakota State Investment Board Acquires Shares of 8,372 Deere & Company $DE

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,372 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Get Deere & Company alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $562.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.44. Deere & Company has a one year low of $433.00 and a one year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here