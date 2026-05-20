North Dakota State Investment Board Buys Shares of 10,355 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,355 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 410,271 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 637.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

DELL opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $263.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.16.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control.

Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook.

Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth.

Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization.

Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Dell’s stock may already be rich after its recent run, and there are lingering concerns that supply constraints and lofty valuation could limit near-term upside.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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