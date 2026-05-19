North Dakota State Investment Board Buys Shares of 1,895 Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,895 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 152.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,032 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $50,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,821 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,264,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total value of $13,296,490.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,888.64. This trade represents a 32.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,132 shares of company stock worth $52,749,876. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,180.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,288.54.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp cut Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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