North Dakota State Investment Board Buys Shares of 22,646 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after acquiring an additional 665,782 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 148.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock worth $87,973,000 after acquiring an additional 497,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 793.0% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 513,401 shares of the company's stock worth $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.0%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $147.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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