North Dakota State Investment Board Buys Shares of 38,318 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $10,936,000.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $724.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $818.67. The company has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $479.09 and its 200 day moving average is $371.73.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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