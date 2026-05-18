North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $13.63 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,330 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $13,626,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.5% of North Dakota State Investment Board's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,356 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Netflix by 881.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,840 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,572.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 48,150 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Huber Research raised Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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