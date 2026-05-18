North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $6.93 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,931,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $651.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $421.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.74 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,735,334. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,647 shares of company stock worth $2,760,359. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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