North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,770 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in eBay by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in eBay by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 31.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,444 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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